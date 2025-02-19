Days after attack on residents, wildcat rescued in Bathinda

The mystery behind the wild animal attacks near the air force station in Bhisiana, Bathinda, was solved after the forest department rescued a wildcat from the vicinity. The wildcat was rescued and released in the Bir Talab mini zoo, Bathinda. (HT Photo)

Three persons and a dog in nearby villages had been attacked over the last 10 days, leading to speculations about a leopard or a big cat movement.

Forest range officer Tejinder Singh on Tuesday said, “The rescued wildcat is the same as the one spotted in the CCTV of the air force station. Post rescue, it was released in the Bir Talab mini zoo, Bathinda.” He further said after villagers’ claims about sighting another wild animal, traps were laid at three different places. “Our teams are on job to find corroborative evidence of the movement of animals,” he said.

Among the wildcat’s victims were a 58-year-old man who received 50 stitches – on head, face, and hands – after being attacked on February 8.

There have been no reports of such attacks in the vicinity of the air force station, including Bhisiana, Virk Kalan and Mehma Bhagwana, over the last week.