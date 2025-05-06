Menu Explore
Days after terror attack, Pahalgam SHO transferred

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
May 06, 2025 04:41 AM IST

Anantnag senior superintendent of police on Monday issued an order in which six police inspectors were shifted to different places

Days after terrorists killed 25 tourists and a local at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, the Phalagam station house officer (SHO) has been attached to district police lines, Anantnag.

SHO Riyaz Ahmad was transferred to District Police Lines, Anantnag. Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmad has been posted as new Pahalgam SHO. (iStock)
SHO Riyaz Ahmad was transferred to District Police Lines, Anantnag. Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmad has been posted as new Pahalgam SHO. (iStock)

Anantnag senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday issued an order in which six police inspectors were shifted to different places. Among them SHO Riyaz Ahmad was transferred to District Police Lines, Anantnag. Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmad has been posted as new Pahalgam SHO. He was earlier posted at police lines Anantnag.

Though officials or the order has not mentioned that the SHO’s transfer is fallout of the recent terror attack, however, those privy to security details said that the transfer of SHO could be reason for his failure to assess the terror threat to tourists at the famous picnic spot. The SHO had reached at the spot 20 to 25 minutes after the incident happened.

Though the initial case about this attack was registered at Pahalgam police station and a senior police officer of additional SP rank was assigned to investigate it. NIA had taken over the case and three senior officers stationed at Pahalgam have questioned dozens of eyewitnesses, tourists, ponywalas, photographers and kiosk owners about the attackers.

