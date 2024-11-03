DC lauds 3 Ludhiana villages for eliminating farm fires

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal praised the farmers of Macchian Kalan, Bounkar Dogran and Dhanansu villages for their significant contributions to environmental preservation by achieving zero farm fires. He commended their effective management of paddy stubble using both ex-situ and in-situ techniques. DC Jitendra Jorwal appreciated farmers for utilising various tools such as super seeders, happy seeders, smart seeders, mulchers and reversible MB ploughs to incorporate stubble into the soil in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

During a visit to Macchian Kalan, where farmers are preparing stubble bales, Jorwal expressed satisfaction at the intact collaboration between farmers and the administration in eliminating stubble burning. He later inspected fields in Bounkar Dogran and Dhanansu, where farmers are utilising various tools such as super seeders, happy seeders, smart seeders, mulchers and reversible MB ploughs to incorporate stubble into the soil.

Jorwal noted that the farmers in these villages have made a visionary decision to protect the environment by avoiding stubble burning. He highlighted how these farmers adopted modern agricultural techniques through cooperative societies, either via custom hiring or pooling resources, thus saving the environment from harmful practices.

“I am confident that these innovative farmers will lead the state in demonstrating the proper management of paddy straw,” he added.

While congratulating the farmers for this commendable initiative, the DC remarked that just as a ray of light dispels darkness, these villages will inspire others to follow suit. He emphasised that burning paddy straw poses serious health risks and environmental hazards, urging every farmer to participate in conservation efforts.

Present at the event were ADC Amarjit Bains, SDM Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon and chief agriculture officer Parkash Singh among others.