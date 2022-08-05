Dead staff on Ludhiana MC list: Councillors grow impatient as no headway in inquiry
It’s been over a week since the municipal corporation (MC) General House witnessed a ruckus over alleged inclusion of dead, long absentee and non-existent employees on the list of contractual staff to be regularised, the inquiry in the matter has not been completed.
Earlier during the House meeting on July 25, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal assured the House that the inquiry will be completed within a week. The inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo. Councillors have now started raising the issue with mayor Balkar Sandhu seeking action against the erring officials. Councillor of ward number 67, Mamta Ashu wrote a letter to mayor in this regard on Wednesday, while different parties have also sought clarification.
In the letter, Mamta Ashu said the House was assured that action against the guilty officials within a week but no action has yet been taken in the case.
As per officials, a meeting of the committee, which was constituted to inquire the matter, was also held a few days ago. The committee has now asked the councillors and field staff of MC to submit the list of the employees to cross check the lists prepared earlier. But the councillors have raised objections over the same.
Congress councillor Baljinder Bunty said the MC should prepare a list and get those verified from the councillors rather than asking the councillors to prepare the list and submit it with MC. Before that, action should also be taken against the guilty officials who tried to misguide the MC House by including the names of dead employees in the list, he added.
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Swarandeep Chahal said they have received no information from the inquiry committee or the MC commissioner over the issue. “It is a serious matter and MC should take strict action against the officials,” said Chahal.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the letter received from Mamta Ashu has been marked to MC commissioner and the officials have been directed to expedite the inquiry. Despite several attempts, joint commissioner Mahindroo was not available for comments.
-
Nod to integrated management plan for conservation of J&K’s Wular Lake
With conservation efforts for Asia's second largest fresh water lake going at full pace, the J&K Wetland Authority has approved an integrated management plan for the waterbody. Spread across two north Kashmir districts, the lake provides 60% of Valley's fish and is the source of livelihood for thousands of people. This lake is the only drainage for river Jhelum, Arin and Madhumati.
-
Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala
Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders. Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year. Vinod Sharma, the host family performed all the rituals including Elona's Kanyadan.
-
Ludhiana | SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal visits PAU students on protest
Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the protesting students of Punjab Agricultural University and assured all possible help to them. Badal, who visited the PAU campus in the evening, said that a delegation of SAD leaders will meet the Punjab governor and take up the issue. Badal demanded that all vacant posts in the agriculture and horticulture departments be filled with immediate effect.
-
Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district, Dharambir Singh. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police.
-
Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death
Two months after a 22-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death. In his complaint to the police, the woman's father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29. He continued to assault his daughter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics