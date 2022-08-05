Dead staff on Ludhiana MC list: Councillors grow impatient as no headway in inquiry

It’s been over a week since the municipal corporation (MC) General House witnessed a ruckus over alleged inclusion of dead, long absentee and non-existent employees on the list of contractual staff to be regularised, the inquiry in the matter has not been completed.

Earlier during the House meeting on July 25, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal assured the House that the inquiry will be completed within a week. The inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo. Councillors have now started raising the issue with mayor Balkar Sandhu seeking action against the erring officials. Councillor of ward number 67, Mamta Ashu wrote a letter to mayor in this regard on Wednesday, while different parties have also sought clarification.

In the letter, Mamta Ashu said the House was assured that action against the guilty officials within a week but no action has yet been taken in the case.

As per officials, a meeting of the committee, which was constituted to inquire the matter, was also held a few days ago. The committee has now asked the councillors and field staff of MC to submit the list of the employees to cross check the lists prepared earlier. But the councillors have raised objections over the same.

Congress councillor Baljinder Bunty said the MC should prepare a list and get those verified from the councillors rather than asking the councillors to prepare the list and submit it with MC. Before that, action should also be taken against the guilty officials who tried to misguide the MC House by including the names of dead employees in the list, he added.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Swarandeep Chahal said they have received no information from the inquiry committee or the MC commissioner over the issue. “It is a serious matter and MC should take strict action against the officials,” said Chahal.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the letter received from Mamta Ashu has been marked to MC commissioner and the officials have been directed to expedite the inquiry. Despite several attempts, joint commissioner Mahindroo was not available for comments.