Deadline in three days, 70,000 yet to pay property tax in Ludhiana

Even as there are just three days left to fill the property tax without additional penalty and interest, around 70,000 property owners are yet to deposit their taxes to the municipal corporation. The last date to deposit property tax for the current year (2022-23) is March 31 after which an additional 10% penalty and 18% interest on delayed payment will be charged by the MC in Ludhiana.

Officials privy to the matter said that there are over 300,000 properties in the city that are eligible to pay the tax.

In a bid to facilitate the residents, the civic body had decided to keep the suvidha kendras in all four zonal offices open during working hours on weekends and government holidays along with the week days.

Residents being notified through SMS

Vivek Sharma, municipal corporation superintendent said, “We have the contacts of around 120,000 property taxpayers in our database. Those who deposited the taxes last year but still have not paid the same are being notified through text messages to file the same.”

He said that on average around 1,000 persons are depositing the tax each day and some are also depositing the tax through the MC’s website.

As per the estimated budget for the year 2022-2023, the civic body breached the ₹100 crore collection from the property tax and is expected to earn ₹115 crore by March 31. The estimates in the budget for income from property tax were also raised from ₹115 crore to ₹120 crore.

The officials said that the residents can avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year by September 30. No penalty is imposed on the payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. The department imposes a 10% penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20% and 18% annual interest is also imposed if the residents fail to pay tax for the current year by March 31.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal had also recently appealed to the residents to pay the property tax on time to avoid penalties. She said that the tax collected from the residents is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works.