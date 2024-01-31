Death in Patiala carjacking bid: One more accused held after encounter with police

The police have solved the blind murder case of a Patiala resident after an encounter with one of the accused on Wednesday morning. The accused received a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was arrested. The police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a Patiala resident after an encounter with one of the accused on Wednesday morning. The accused received a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was arrested. “Acting on a tip-off, we had erected a naka on Bhadson road. When we asked Abishek to stop his motorcycle, he started firing at the cops. In retaliation we also opened fire in which Abhishek got injured,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma. (HT Photo)

The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and live cartridges from the accused, Abhishek, who is under treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital.

The police said on Wednesday that one more accused, Dinesh Kumar, had already been arrested on Tuesday from Sangrur district.

The 33-year-old Patiala resident, Sameer Kataria was murdered on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by four people during a carjacking bid on Patiala’s Passey road. The accused subsequently snatched their car.

However, as they attempted to speed away, they ended up crashing the car following which they fled on foot.

Sameer was accompanied by his friend Kishan when the incident took place. However, Kishan was not injured in the attack.

“Acting on a tip-off, we had erected a naka on Bhadson road. When we asked Abishek to stop his motorcycle, he started firing at the cops. In retaliation we also opened fire in which Abhishek got injured,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

Patiala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh said in all, four people were involved in the murder.

“Of four, three had attacked Sameer, and the fourth one was waiting on a bike. Of these four, two have been arrested while raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Shaminder added.

He said they had arrested two more people, who are Dinesh’s friends, for facilitating the accused in the murder case. They have been identified as Sahil and Yogesh, who have been booked under the Arms Act after police recovered a country-made .312 bore pistol and live cartridges from their possession.