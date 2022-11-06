Death of 22 cows: HC issues contempt notice to gaushala president

:

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a contempt notice to a Gurugram gaushala president for failing to submit reasons for the death of 22 cows.

The high court on October 10 had asked the gaushala, Sri Ram Krishan Kamdhenu Gaushala to place on record as to how 22 cows died in its custody, along with medical report, if any.

However, on two dates of October 20 and November 4, the gaushala failed to submit the same.

The bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil said that non-compliance of the orders cannot be allowed to be overlooked, as it amounts to willful and intentional disobedience.

“Such act stands reiterated on the part of the petitioner consecutively on two dates, cannot be considered as a bona fide mistake,” the bench said, further adding that it was apparent that the gaushala had made an attempt to interfere or tried to interfere with administration of justice.

Not only the behaviour was contemptuous, but prima facie also amounts to an offence under the Indian Penal Code, the court added, asking the president to appear in person and also issued show cause as to why the proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act be not initiated against him.

The matter stands adjourned for December 7.

The gaushala in Silani village through its president Om Parkash was in high court challenging a trial court order in which gaushala was asked to handover 46 cows and 6 buffalo calves to one Dhoop Khan from whom these animals were recovered during the proceedings of an FIR.

The gaushala had disputed the ownership of these animals and demanded that custody be not handed over to him. The gaushala’s contention was that Nuh, resident Dhoop Khan was a habitual offender and that there were several FIRs also pending against him and that he had been involved in the illegal transportation of cows and buffalo calves, which are ultimately put to slaughtering. Hence, these animals be not handed over to him. The submisson that 20 cows have already died was made during these proceedings in HC.