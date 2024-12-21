Death of 6-year-old girl: School principal arrested, kin ends stir

Five days after the tragic demise of six-year-old Amayra Sood, who was crushed to death by a school van on campus in BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, the Division number 7 police arrested school principal DP Guleria on Saturday. The police produced Guleria before the court and he was sent to two days police custody. (iStock)

DP Guleria has been facing charges of destroying or concealing evidence of a crime. The school van driver is also in the police custody, as the court had extended his remand. He will be produced before the court on Sunday.

Following the arrest of the principal, the kin of victim ended their protest. They were sitting outside Division number 7 police station since December 16 and had announced to continue their protest till the arrest of the principal.

Chetan, a relative of the victim, stated that as the police have arrested the principal the family has lifted the protest. They will chalk out the strategy later to bring justice for Amayra.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, station house officer at Division number 7 police station had said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the principal. On Saturday, the police arrested him. The police are also scanning the role of management members.

On Friday, the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex had issued a statement extending support to the school authorities.

Amayra Sood, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road lost her life due to alleged negligence by the school authorities on Monday. She was mowed down by her own school bus inside the premises after being forced to alight unsupervised due to the absence of an attendant.

The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR under Sections 105, 238 and 61 of BNS against the driver, school principal DP Guleria and management members following the complaint of Anurag Sood, father of the victim.

