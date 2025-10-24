Death of former Punjab DGP’s son: Panchkula SIT records complainant’s statement, speaks to neighbours, ahead of CBI takeover of probe

Even as the state government prepares to hand over the high-profile alleged murder case of Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, to the CBI, the Panchkula special investigation team (SIT) is pressing ahead with its probe.

On Thursday, the investigators visited a Patiala rehab centre to collect medical records, inspected the deceased’s locked residence, recorded statements from the complainant and questioned neighbours and security personnel.

A senior SIT member said, “Until the investigation is officially transferred to the CBI, we will continue probing the case.”

On Thursday, the SIT visited a drug rehabilitation centre in Patiala, where Aqil, 35, had been admitted earlier, to collect his medical records. The team also inspected his residence in Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, which was found locked. Security personnel posted outside and neighbours were questioned, and their statements were reportedly recorded.

ACP Vikram Nehra, head of the SIT, said the complainant, Shamshudeen Chaudhary, has been examined and has submitted a video clip and a screenshot of a diary purportedly shared by the deceased on social media. “These materials will be used as evidence in the probe,” Nehra said.

“A notice was issued to Mohammad Mustafa to join the investigation on Thursday, but he did not appear. A team may be dispatched to Saharanpur, and a fresh notice will be sent soon. The SIT also plans to enter the deceased’s house and seize Aqil’s mobile phone, allegedly used to record and post videos, and the diary mentioned in the complaint. Both will be sent for forensic examination,” Nehra added.

Mustafa and his family are currently in Saharanpur, where they performed the last rites of their son. They plan to visit Malerkotla for a prayer meeting on October 25 and return to Panchkula on October 26. The family have expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation, the ACP said.

No arrests are expected immediately as the investigation is at an early stage and the complete post-mortem report is awaited. It remains unclear whether Aqil was poisoned.

Aqil was found unconscious at his residence on the night of October 16 and taken to the civil hospital. No foul play was suspected initially and the body was handed to the family for cremation in Saharanpur the following day. Police registered a case on October 20 against Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, the couple’s daughter, and their daughter-in-law under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following Chaudhary’s complaint.