Death of Gujjar youth in ‘police firing’ results in political uproar, leaders demand probe

The killing of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in a police firing incident in the Phallain Mandal area of Jammu district on Thursday has ignited a political storm across Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders from across the political spectrum, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, have called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Parvez Ahmad alias Bachu, son of Rehmat Ali and a resident of Javed Nagar in Nikki Tawi, was reportedly killed during a police raid conducted by the special branch in Surre Chak, Phallain Mandal. According to police, the raid was part of an anti-drug operation, and Parvez was killed in retaliatory fire after officers allegedly came under attack.

“A team of the special branch conducted a raid at a suspected drug den. They were fired upon by some individuals, and during the scuffle, a shot was fired, critically injuring one person who later died,” a senior police official said.

However, the police version has been met with skepticism and strong condemnation. Protests erupted outside Government Medical College Jammu on Thursday evening, where several leaders and locals gathered to demand justice.

Omar Abdullah, expressing grief and concern on social media platform X, said, “The killing of Mohd Parvez of Niki Tawi is highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable. Use of force by the police must be calibrated and not indiscriminate. J&K has suffered enough due to such incidents. This must be investigated transparently and swiftly.”

Mufti also took to X, questioning the justification of the police action: “Mohammad Parvez, a tribal youth, was killed by the police. Even if he was suspected of drug dealing, we live in a democracy where justice must be served through the rule of law, not extra-judicial means. I hope the DGP takes note and initiates a fair probe.”

National Conference MP and prominent Gujjar leader Mian Altaf called it a “broad daylight murder” and demanded strict action against the officers involved. “A fast-track investigation must be initiated. My solidarity is with the victim’s family,” he said.

BJP’s J&K vice president and former minister Choudhary Zulfiqar Ali also demanded a judicial probe. “Prominent members of the Gujjar community claim the deceased had no criminal record. The incident has led to deep resentment in the community. Authorities must ensure a fair and unbiased investigation,” he said.

Talib Hussain, another Gujjar leader, called it a “fake encounter,” asserting that Parvez had no FIRs against him. “If he was guilty, he should have been arrested and tried in court. Killing him is not justice,” he said. He also alleged that Gujjars have increasingly become targets under the guise of action against drug trafficking and cattle smuggling.

Cabinet minister Javed Ahmed Rana said he had spoken with IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti and divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar. “The incident is being probed, but such killings are unacceptable,” he said.

Parvez Ahmad had reportedly been married just a few months ago, further intensifying the public outcry over his death.