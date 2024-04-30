Death toll from rain-related incidents rises to 5 in Jammu region

Even as men and machinery deployed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worked overtime to restore the 250-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) on Tuesday, the death toll from rain-related incidents has gone up to five since Sunday across Jammu region. Even as men and machinery deployed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worked overtime to restore the 250-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) on Tuesday, the death toll from rain-related incidents has gone up to five since Sunday across Jammu region. (GANI)

Five people, including three teenagers, lost their lives after they were swept away in swollen rivulets in the Jammu region since Sunday evening.

Mohammad Shafi (65) and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives after they fell into fast flowing waters while crossing Deval and Dunga rivulets in Reasi district on Monday evening, said a police officer.

While the body of Shafi was recovered, efforts have been initiated to trace the girl.

The girl, a resident of Gool, had come to Mahore to attend a marriage function.

The body of 13-year-old, a resident of Karool, was fished out on Tuesday from a river after he was hit by a rolling boulder from a hillock in Karool area of Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

A 13-year-old boy, a resident of Mallan-Dessa, who was swept away in a seasonal rivulet on Monday, was fished out on Tuesday morning. The boy was crossing the stream when he was swept away by a strong current.

Another person identified as Koushal Sharma also drowned while crossing a stream at Gadigarh in Jammu.

Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir over the past couple of days, triggering landslides at many places and raising the level of water bodies. At least over two dozen residential houses were also damaged in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

“Restoration work is in progress on the NH-44. Commuters are advised to avoid journey till the road is fully restored,” said a police spokesperson on ‘X’.

The officials said the restoration work on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was intensified this morning with improvement in weather conditions.

The traffic on the 250-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended from both the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar after landslides, mudslides and shooting stones blocked the highway at several places, including Mehar, Panthiyal, Moum Passi and Kishtwari Pather.