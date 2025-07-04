Death toll in Mandi cloudburst mounts to 14, search on for missing

With the recovery of one more body, the death toll in flash floods and cloudbursts incidents in Mandi district reached 14 on Thursday, said officials, adding that the search to find the missing 31 persons was still underway. Manali Leh highway closed due to flood in Kangni Nala near Solang Nala on Manali Atal Tunnel route, traffic resumed via Rohtang. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The damaged roads are making it difficult for district administration to reach remote villages to provide relief, said officials.

Since June 20, monsoon fury has claimed 69 lives and 110 people have been reportedly injured, as per the state emergency operations centre.

Mandi deputy commissioner (DC) Apurv Devgan, while talking to media on Thursday said, “So far 14 people have been confirmed dead in several incidents of rain and cloudburst in Karsog, Thunag, Gohar, Dharampur and Sadar subdivisions of Mandi district on the night of June 30 and the morning of July 1. While 31 people are still reported missing. So far 154 houses have been reported to have collapsed in the district. But this figure can reach 300 to 400. Apart from this, 105 Gaushalas have collapsed and 164 animals have died. 14 bridges have also been washed away.”

The administration has set up six relief camps in the district which is harbouring 354 rescued people, he added.The DC said that the Thunag subdivision of Seraj region has suffered the most damage. “It is getting difficult to deliver relief material due to broken roads and landslides. In the far-flung areas of Seraj, where it is not possible to reach on vehicles, horses and mules are being brought from other parts of the district to deliver the relief material.”

“Apples are also being transported through mules. It has been decided that helicopters will be used to disburse relief material once the weather gets right,” the DC further said.

He said that five teams of NDRF and SDRF are engaged in rescue work, while an army team is also present in Mandi to provide technical help.

The deputy commissioner further said that the heavy rains and cloudburst have damaged ₹115 crore worth government property in Mandi district.

Road, Power and Water supply restoration works on war footing in state: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the ongoing relief and restoration efforts were going on war footing in disaster affected areas of the state.

CM said that the chief secretary was also holding daily review meetings to ensure effective inter-departmental coordination and prompt on-ground response. “The government is doing every effort to provide relief to the disaster victims,” said CM.

Jai Ram alleges slow pace of work

“The government’s response is too slow. People are missing, houses are damaged, roads wiped out. The state government needs to add pace to relief and restoration work,” said leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur while talking to the media in Mandi.

“Seraj has been pushed 25 years back, the government should speed up relief work,” said Thakur.

392 roads blocked across the state

Around 392 roads across the state have been blocked due to landslides and flooding.

The Manali-Keylong road was blocked following floods in a drain near Solang Nallah and the traffic has been diverted through Rohtang Pass. Men and machinery has been deployed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), officials said.

The PWD is carrying out the restoration works. Mandi district has been hit the hardest, with 189 roads blocked. Of the total blocked roads, 196 were expected to reopen by Thursday night. Roads such as MDR 24 (Mandi-Gaggal-Chail Chowk-Janjheli), Sanarli–Shankar Dera Road, MDR 119 (Chattri- Magrugalla to Janjheli) and MDR 96 (Thalout-Panjain-Thachi-Shetadhar-Chiuni-Lambathach road) were under active restoration. The 33 KV Gohar- Thunag line has been restored.

Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) has been activated by the department of telecommunication DoT in the Thunag area. Apart from this ISAT’s have also been mobilised to the area for emergency communication.

Culvert collapses in Dhalli

A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla where a chunk of hill came down sliding resulting in collapse of a big culvert in the under construction four-lane work. However, so far no casualty was reported. Many apple trees have also been damaged in this collapse. The 20 to 25 feet high culvert was installed for the four-lane in Lindidhar of Dhali.

One killed in Chamba landslide

Dharamshala One person was killed while another was left injured during a landslide incident triggered by incessant rainfall in Himachal’s Chamba district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Jader area of Chamba district. According to reports, both were labourers and were living in a shed near the village. They were sleeping when the incident occurred. They both got trapped inside the shed after the landslide.

When villagers came to know, they immediately began rescue efforts, and informed the police. The locals rescued one of the trapped who was then taken to hospital by the police. He is currently undergoing treatment. The body of the other labourer was also recovered.