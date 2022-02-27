Death toll in Una firecracker factory blast goes to nine; labour contractor arrested

The death toll in the Una illegal firecracker factory blast on Saturday rose to nine after one more seriously wounded women labourer succumbed to the burn injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Esrat, wife of Mohammed Moveen, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who lived at Santoshgarh town of Una district.

Eight people are still undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the SIT of Himachal Police has arrested the contractor who supplied labour to the factory from Meerut.

He has been identified as Gulfam Mohammad (28), under whom the labourers worked at the factory. The SIT so far has arrested two people in the case. Earlier, it had arrested the manager of the factory.

The police had recovered the Uttar Pradesh number vehicle from the spot which was registered with Ghaziabad RTO, whereas the last location of the mobile number was near Delhi and Uttar Pradesh border. Mohammad later switched off his mobile. The SIT had formed special teams to arrest Gulfam and the owner of the factory, who is still at large.