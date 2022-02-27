Death toll in Una firecracker factory blast goes to nine; labour contractor arrested
The death toll in the Una illegal firecracker factory blast on Saturday rose to nine after one more seriously wounded women labourer succumbed to the burn injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
The deceased has been identified as Esrat, wife of Mohammed Moveen, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who lived at Santoshgarh town of Una district.
Eight people are still undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, the SIT of Himachal Police has arrested the contractor who supplied labour to the factory from Meerut.
He has been identified as Gulfam Mohammad (28), under whom the labourers worked at the factory. The SIT so far has arrested two people in the case. Earlier, it had arrested the manager of the factory.
The police had recovered the Uttar Pradesh number vehicle from the spot which was registered with Ghaziabad RTO, whereas the last location of the mobile number was near Delhi and Uttar Pradesh border. Mohammad later switched off his mobile. The SIT had formed special teams to arrest Gulfam and the owner of the factory, who is still at large.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.