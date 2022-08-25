Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh

The third edition of St John’s All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr Vivek Lal, director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John’s was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills.

The first round, “off the cuff”, was an impromptu round, where students displayed their oratory skills and expressed their views on topics like aftermath of Covid, nuclear powers and sustainable development goals .

In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.