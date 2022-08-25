Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh

Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The third edition of St John’s All-India/International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr Vivek Lal, director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Students participating in the debate competition being held at St John’s School in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
Students participating in the debate competition being held at St John’s School in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The third edition of St John’s All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr Vivek Lal, director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John’s was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills.

The first round, “off the cuff”, was an impromptu round, where students displayed their oratory skills and expressed their views on topics like aftermath of Covid, nuclear powers and sustainable development goals .

In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT File photo)

    Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.

    Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.

  • A few days ago, students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. (HT File)

    Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden

    Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.

  • Mumbai, India - June 26, 2018: Main gate of the IIT Bombay Powai in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

    IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment

    Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28. This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.

  • A heart was allocated to a matching recipient at a hospital in New Delhi and a liver in Jaipur.

    Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER

    Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.

  • Mumbai Monsoon Floods - Train gets submerged near a Station due to heavy rains on Tuesday, at Chunabhatti on Wednesday. (12.00pm). Thousands of people were stranded in their offices, railway stations, trains, buses and even schools following incessant rains. HT Photo by Vijayanand Gupta. 27/07/05

    Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks

    Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out