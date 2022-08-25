Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh
The third edition of St John’s All-India/International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr Vivek Lal, director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John’s was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills.
The first round, “off the cuff”, was an impromptu round, where students displayed their oratory skills and expressed their views on topics like aftermath of Covid, nuclear powers and sustainable development goals .
In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.
Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.
Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.
Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment
Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28. This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
