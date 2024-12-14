Decapitated body of woman found in Sonepat

The decapitated body of a woman was recovered from some bushes in Sonepat city, police said on Friday. Officials say that the woman may have been in her 40s. (HT File)

Inspector Savit Kumar from Sector 27 Police Station in Sonepat said that the woman’s head was believed to be severed with a sharp object.

“We suspect that the woman would have been in her late 40’s. We have recovered some documents from near the body and we are verifying the documents. Prima facie it appears that she was raped first and then she was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman’s body was sent to civil hospital for the autopsy,” he added.

A police official requesting anonymity said that the woman was working in a private hospital, and she was staying in live-in with her friend without getting a divorce. The official further said that the woman’s father suspected that her husband might have killed her as she was not returning to him.

“We are probing this case thoroughly. A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person,” the official added.