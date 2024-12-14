Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Decapitated body of woman found in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 14, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Inspector Savit Kumar from Sector 27 Police Station in Sonepat said that the woman’s head was believed to be severed with a sharp object.

The decapitated body of a woman was recovered from some bushes in Sonepat city, police said on Friday.

Officials say that the woman may have been in her 40s. (HT File)
Officials say that the woman may have been in her 40s. (HT File)

Inspector Savit Kumar from Sector 27 Police Station in Sonepat said that the woman’s head was believed to be severed with a sharp object.

“We suspect that the woman would have been in her late 40’s. We have recovered some documents from near the body and we are verifying the documents. Prima facie it appears that she was raped first and then she was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman’s body was sent to civil hospital for the autopsy,” he added.

A police official requesting anonymity said that the woman was working in a private hospital, and she was staying in live-in with her friend without getting a divorce. The official further said that the woman’s father suspected that her husband might have killed her as she was not returning to him.

“We are probing this case thoroughly. A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person,” the official added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On