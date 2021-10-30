Deceased gardener’s family protests outside MDU V-C’s residence

Demanding the arrest of three employees of Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) who were booked under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the suicide of a 26-year-old gardener last Sunday, his family gheraoed MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh’s residence here on Saturday.

They accused him of shielding the accused employees.

The gardener, who was employed through outsourcing at MDU, had committed suicide at his house in Rohtak last Sunday while accusing three employees - clerk Ajmer, supervisor Kamal Jeet and OSD to V-C’s camp office Baljeet (in a suicide note) of harassing him and not paying his salary for the last three months.

The deceased had written in the suicide note that he had paid ₹50,000 to Kamal Jeet three years ago to get the outsourcing job at MDU.

A high drama was witnessed outside the V-C’s residence where the family and BJP’s ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing INSO volunteers raised slogans demanding justice for the victim. They accused the vice-chancellor of giving patronage to the three accused.

Victim’s mother, who is also a contractual employee at MDU, said the culprits behind her son’s death are roaming freely and police have failed to take action against them.

“A cop had visited our house and threatened that we will not get justice by raising slogans outside the V-C’s house,” the victim’s mother said, adding, “If police will not take action against the accused, I will also end my life.”

INSO national president Pradeep Deswal alleged that the V-C is shielding the accused as his camp office OSD has been booked.

“There were many complaints against the OSD but the V-C had thrown them in the dustbin. The victim had written three persons’ names in the suicide note and a fair enquiry is needed,” he added.

After two hours of protest, the V-C came out and said, “The victim had been recruited through an agency and was not a permanent employee. Police are investigating the case.”

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said police are investigating the matter.

“I have not received any complaint that some cop had given threats to the victim’s mother. We are aware of the fact that the victim’s family protested outside the V-C’s residence,” the SP added.