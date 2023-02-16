Declared brain dead, Himachal teen’s organs save 2 lives

The family members of a teenager from Himachal Pradesh, who was declared brain dead on February 10, donated his organs and gave a new lease of life to two terminally ill organ failure patients here at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

After the teenaged donor, a road accident victim, was declared brain dead, the transplant coordinators at the PGIMER discussed the noble cause of organ donation with the family, to which the family consented.

Following the family’s consent, surgeons retrieved the kidneys from the donor for transplant. When the donor organs became available, the first step was an intense round of planning. The teams from the department of nephrology, the labs and the transplant and the intensive care unit made sure they were prepared fully and could get into action without any loss of time.

Before the transplants, the two matching recipients were suffering from end stage debilitating kidney ailment and had been dependent on kidney dialysis for long.

“I can’t thank the donor family enough for their kindness to have given a second lease of life to my brother. How courageous it was of them despite their own tragedy,” said the sister of one of the kidney recipients. Echoing her sentiments, the family of the second recipient said, “It is in a true sense a gift of life.”