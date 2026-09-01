Decoding the saffron strategy: A united cadre, strategic tie-ups & tactical silence against rivals’ attacks

Finalising the candidate well in advance, consolidating Haryana students’ votes and stitching a strategic alliance with the Student Organisation of India, which has a strong Punjab connect, helped the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) beat anti-incumbency and buck its rivals’ targeted campaign to emerge victorious. ABVP supporters celebrating after Ankit Bidhan won the presidential election of PUCSC in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Not only did it win for the second consecutive time, it bettered its performance. While last year’s ABVP candidate Gauravveer Sohal had won the president’s post by a margin of 488 votes, this time’s winner, Ankit Bidhan won by a margin of 512 votes.

Bidhan’s campaign manager Rajat Puri said, “He was the only research scholar among the four contestants, has spent years helping students, and was thus a familiar face among the older lot on campus.”

Announcing his candidature months in advance gave him enough time to work on strengthening his presence, Puri added.

Shrewd, last-minute alliance reveal

As the only candidate hailing from Haryana, facing three Punjabi faces, Bidhan had a strategic advantage when it came to

the support of students from Haryana who have the second-highest presence on campus after Punjab. While his rivals’ votes were already divided, ABVP forged an alliance with the SOI, the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Himalayan Students Association (HIMSA) which sealed the deal for it. “The alliance was kept hidden from opponents till the last day to avoid any kind of damage. The SOI leaders had been active on campus for the past several months due to which they had gained the voters’ trust. That, combined with the HIMSA’s support helped us,” said Puri, a former president of the party’s PU unit.

The party’s internal unity was another crucial factor. Last year, the organisation had split into two factions ahead of the polls. This time, Bidhan managed to strike a balance between the factions and bring the entire cadre together, party leaders said.

Puri said the campaign focused on students rather than responding to attacks by rival groups. “We decided to connect with students and not indulge in mudslinging. We also did not react to false propaganda by other parties and instead chose to focus on our own campaigning. We ensured the cadre stayed united, all party members worked towards the common goal and they have been rewarded for it,” he said.