Decomposing foetus found on house terrace in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

A highly decomposed foetus, possibly set afire, was found on the terrace of a house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Saturday.

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing foul smell emanating from building, which led to the discovery of the foetus, whose gender could not be immediately established.

The foetus, appearing to be about a week old, was moved to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

“The house belongs to a transport company driver, who lives alone. He leaves in the morning and returns late in the night. It’s suspected that someone from the neighbourhood dumped the foetus on the building’s roof in his absence,” said Rohtash Yadav, in-charge of Bapu Dham police post.

Police are scanning record of pregnant women and questioning neighbours. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.