Defence ministry to remove 5,000 registry fee from cantonment land: Rana Sodhi

Ferozepur Representational image

In a relief for residents of cantonment areas across the country, the ministry of defence has approved the removal of the longstanding ₹5,000 registry fee for land in cantonment board areas — a provision dating back to the British era.

BJP national executive member Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, who recently met defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss key issues affecting the Ferozepur cantonment and surrounding regions, confirmed the decision in a statement.

“Following the green signal from the Centre, officials are now forming a committee to draft the necessary guidelines to implement the decision effectively,” Sodhi said.

“Soon, residents will be freed from the burden of paying ₹5,000 for land registration in cantonment areas,” he said.

Under existing rules, land in cantonment areas is legally owned by the President of India, while residents own only the structures built on the land. This has created challenges for locals, including ineligibility for bank loans and restrictions on even minor construction without Cantonment Board approval.

The outdated general government order (GGO) 1836 has long been a source of distress for residents. The removal of this registry fee is expected to bring a sense of ownership and relief to the affected population.