Defence reads out e-mails ‘by Sippy’, claims it was him who wanted to marry Kalyani
“Trust me once” and “I am pucca in love” are some of the excerpts of two e-mails allegedly written by Sippy Sidhu to Kalyani Singh over 20 days before his murder.
Since Sippy’s murder, his family has been accusing Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal.
Opposing the claim, Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula read the e-mails, allegedly sent on August 18 and August 29, 2015, out in court, claiming that it was Sippy who wanted to marry her.
The advocate claimed that in the e-mail sent on August 18, 2015, Sippy wrote, “If I was fooling you, why will I come to your home with rishta with mom?”
He wrote how he was sad as Kalyani had lost trust in him and expressed that he loved her, the defence counsel claimed.
“Life is stranger than fiction...When my father died, I had only ₹20,000 in my account and was without any job… Maybe I am a mean person and used people but I am pucca in love,” read the e-mail, according to Narula.
Through the second e-mail on August 29, 2015, Narula claimed Sippy sought “forgiveness” and “another chance”.
“All things started after November when you left. Kalyani forgive me. Give me a direction from your side. Trust me once. I am trying hard to rectify. Whatever wrong I did after November, it was because you not being there,” the counsel read to the court.
Narula argued that the two e-mails written days before the murder showed that the whole theory of CBI that Kalyani wanted to marry Sippy was a farce.
Buttressing her alibi of being at a family party when the murder took place around 9.30 pm, Narula said, “Kalyani was at a party hosted at her maternal aunt’s house in Sector 10. At 9.11 pm, her younger sister texted her ‘come to the other room’ and at 10.21 pm, Kalyani reverted ‘I have just seen the message’. She can also be seen in the party photos.”
“Is it possible to murder a person and return to a party with a smiling face?” he argued.
In court, Kalyani’s maternal aunt sought permission to talk to Kalyani, but it was turned down by the judge. She was asked to meet her at the CBI office, where she will be interrogated.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics