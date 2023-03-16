Deferred exams to be conducted soon, no compromise on merit: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the computer-based written examinations, which had to be conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) from Thursday, were “deferred for now and will soon be conducted, once the JKSSB was fully satisfied.” Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during the inaugural ceremony of Chancellor’s Trophy at the University of Jammu. (HT Photo)

The JKSSB had to conduct written examination for various government jobs from Thursday till April 5.

However, amid outcry by job seekers over hiring of a formerly blacklisted agency, the JKSSB, late on Tuesday, informed via a tweet that it has deferred all the exams “till further intimation”.

The job seekers were on a protest since long demanding cancellation of the contract to the blacklisted agency, technical probe into exams conducted by it and a strong action against those involved in paper leak scams.

Fielding media queries here after inaugurating Chancellor’s trophy at University of Jammu, Sinha said, “For now the exams have been deferred and I feel that once confident, the JKSSB will soon conduct them”.

“Transparency is a top priority for us and if there is any iota of doubt, it will be addressed. There will be no compromise with merit in the recruitment process,” he asserted.

On former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s statement made at Rajouri on Tuesday, Sinha said, “I do not want to react on somebody’s allegations but this is also true that 47 employees were terminated from their services for their involvement in anti-national activities. And we don’t need to give proof of it… you all know it. When were they appointed is also known. I feel that whatever I have said was based on reality”.

Mehbooba during her Rajouri visit had said, “LG Sinha has come from Uttar Pradesh and there might have been a culture of giving jobs to mafia and goons, but not here. He must have had such an experience in UP.”

Sinha had on Monday, in a veiled attack on the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, accused the previous J&K governments of giving jobs to terrorists and their family members. He had also claimed that one lakh back-door appointments of incompetent people were made, which badly affected the administration. He made this statement while speaking on the controversy over JKSSB.

On ₹1.18 lakh crore budget announced by the Centre for J&K, he said, in totality it is a very appreciable budget by the finance minister for laying strong foundations of a new J&K.

“70 per cent of the population in J&K is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors. During the next five years, additional budget allocation of ₹5,013 crore will be infused in this sector,” he added.

Earlier, at the inaugural speech, he said that higher education institutions must promote sports as a core subject. “Sports is a powerful medium to ensure physical-emotional health, enhances learning efficiency and helps in character building”.

More than 550 sportspersons from various universities are participating in the three-day mega sports event ‘Sauhard’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON