Deficiency in service: Failure to refund booking amount to Ludhiana man lands travel company in soup
For failing to refund booking amount paid by a city resident, despite pandemic-induced travel restrictions, the Ludhiana District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sterling Holiday Resorts to refund ₹7500 to the complainant and pay ₹2500 as compensation.
Rohit Sabharwal of Model Gram, Ludhiana, in his complaint submitted against Ramesh Ramanathan (opposite party 1) , chairman and managing director of Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Thoraipakkam, Chennai and Sudesh Agarwal (opposite party 2), chief information officer of the same resort, accused them of deficiency in services.
Rohit stated that he was a member of Sterling Holidays and had made a booking for its Manali resort from April 30, 2021 to May 03, 2021. Thereafter, he made another booking for Corbett from May 20, 2021 to May 24, 2021, and deposited a total amount of ₹7,500 with Sterling Holidays.
However, after he made the bookings, the Himachal and Uttarakhand governments made it mandatory for tourists to carry a Covid test report. Due to the restrictions, he requested the customer care of Sterling Holiday Resorts to cancel the bookings and refund the amount via an e-mail.
As per the complaint, he had also made a booking for Dharamshala from March 15, 2021 to March 17, 2021, for which he deposited ₹3,000. A day thereafter, he tested Covid positive and he cancelled the booking and requested a refund. He had also made a booking for Rishikesh, for which he deposited ₹2,652, which he also cancelled.
However, after being served with a legal notice, the company refunded ₹3,000 and ₹2,652 to him, but not the remaining amount of ₹7,500. The complainant thus sought ₹1-lakh compensation along with a refund of ₹7,500.
Since the opposition parties did not appear, the case proceeded ex-parte.
The commission observed that it is not in dispute that the complainant could not visit Manali and Corbett due to pandemic restrictions imposed by the respective state governments.
“In our considered view, non-refund of the booking amount amounts to deficiency of service, especially when they have refunded the amount against the other bookings which was also claimed on more or less on same grounds. In our considered view and in the given circumstances, it would be just and proper if the OPs are directed to refund the advance booking amount of ₹7,500, along with composite cost and compensation of ₹2,500 to the complainant,” pronounced the commission.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
