Defying SC order, police stations in Chandigarh not uploading FIRs

Despite a 2016 Supreme Court directive, several police stations in Chandigarh have not been uploading first information reports (FIRs) on the official government website within 24 hours of lodging. Perusal of the FIRs uploaded from various police stations in Chandigarh reveals significant delays and lapses. (Getty Images/Creatas RF)

The Supreme Court’s order mandates that all states and Union territories must make FIRs publicly accessible online, except in cases involving child abuse, sexual offences and terrorism, where privacy and national interest are cited as reasons for exemption. In Chandigarh, these are uploaded on “https://citizenportal.chandigarhpolice.gov.in/” and available under “FIR download” through the left panel.

But perusal of the FIRs uploaded from various police stations in Chandigarh reveals significant delays and lapses.

Even though both Sector 39 and Maloya are hotbeds of crime, including theft, snatching, and assaults, police stations in both areas have no FIR records after May 27. On June 10, 15 people were booked at the Sector 39 police station for attempt to murder and assault under case FIR Number 90. However, the last updated FIR available on the website is FIR Number 82.

Similarly, a theft was reported under FIR Number 66 at the Sector 26 police station, but it is not reflected on the website, where the latest uploaded FIR on May 29 is FIR Number 62.

From the IT Park, Mauli Jagran and Manimajra stations, there is no FIR update since May 27, May 30 and June 7, respectively. Even the Sector 19 and Sector 39 station have not uploaded FIRs since May 24 and May 28, respectively. These delays contravene the Supreme Court’s directive, potentially undermining transparency and accountability in the criminal justice system.

Currently, the police use the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) to upload FIRs. This system is linked with the official website, making the FIRs accessible to public. Police officials claim that FIRs are being uploaded to CCTNS in a timely manner, but for some reason, they fail to appear on the website within 24 hours.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur stated, “Under the new criminal laws, the uploading of FIRs is mandatory, and systems are being prepared to ensure that this is implemented in letter and spirit. However, not every FIR is uploaded, especially in sensitive cases. The new law includes proper provisions to benefit the public while maintaining necessary confidentiality for certain types of cases.”