Delay in paddy buying won’t affect growers in south Punjab

The Centre’s decision to put off the purchase of paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 due to the recent rains is unlikely to impact farmers of south Punjab as officials in the Malwa belt say the bulk arrival of non-basmati varieties in the grain markets starts after that date in any case.

Punjab Mandi Board deputy general manager (DGM), Ferozepur division, Kuldeep Singh Brar said on Friday that a few farmers are expected to bring hybrid paddy in the first week, which is not bought by government agencies, but small quantities of parmal rice varieties start arriving in mandis from October 8.

Peak paddy arrival after October 10

“Normally, heavy arrival of PR paddy begins from October 10 and peak arrival season lasts for the next 10 days. We are not expecting any major problem with paddy growers in the division due to the delay in procurement plans. The department has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free purchase,” said Brar.

Mandi board’s Ferozepur division covers six districts, namely Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

“There is no doubt that the recent rains in Punjab have enhanced moisture level in grains. Clear weather will bring the moisture content to the optimum level and make it a good quality foodgrain,” said a senior functionary of mandi board.

Moga expected to top in paddy yield

According to the deputy director of the state food and civil supplies department,

Mangal Das, this season, south Punjab is expected to produce about 56 lakh metric tonnes of PR varieties.

He said state agencies are expecting 14.5 lakh MT from Moga, the highest arrival among Malwa districts, followed by Bathinda (13.5 lakh MT) and Ferozepur (11.7 lakh MT).

Farm experts expect a bumper crop as paddy did not see any major pest attack.