Delay in revamp is affecting morale of party workers in Himachal:Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the delay in the revamp of the state unit is affecting the morale of the workers. Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh. (File)

“It’s been nine months and the state party unit is still awaiting reorganisation.There is an urgent need for appointments at the block and district level as without official responsibilities, even active workers lose morale,” said Singh speaking to HT after returning from Delhi after a meeting with the party high command.

HPCC has been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. However, the party high command had retained Pratibha Singh as president of the unit. However, her tenure had come to an end in April this year. “See when the previous organisational committee was dissolved, it was because some appointed members were inactive. The party at this stage needs people who are ready to devote time and energy,” she said.

Stressing on the need to rope in youth, Singh said, “We cannot ignore the youth. We need to rejuvenate the organisation from within, support the youth, and ensure they feel included.”

Expressing concerns over delay in reconstitution, Singh said, “The delay is harming the party as the main opposition party BJP has already started preparing for the upcoming panchayat elections. They have even finalised their working committees. If we delay further, we risk losing ground.”

Sharing details of the meeting, Singh said, “I’m happy that for the first time, there was a direct one-on-one dialogue with Rahul Gandhi. Usually, we feel our concerns don’t always reach him, but this time he personally took charge and listened to every leader present. Every issue was discussed openly.”

“All the state leaders have conveyed to the party high command that the new party president should be an experienced leader having a mass following,” said Singh.

High command should honour Virbhadra Singh’s legacy

She urged the party high command not to ignore the legacy and immense contribution of six times chief minister Virbhadra Singh. “This isn’t just about today. This is about decades of groundwork laid by Virbhadra ji, who always valued every worker. The central leadership, including Indira ji, Rajiv ji, and Sonia ji, always recognised his work. I hope Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi too will honour that legacy,” said Singh.

“If the Congress high command wants to make changes, they must appoint someone who is widely accepted, has a commanding presence, and the ability to maintain coordination with the government. A mere rubber stamp won’t help the party , it might even cause harm,” she said.

“All concerns were shared in front of the leadership. It is now up to the high command and the Chief Minister to ensure coordination and redressal of grievances so that we can prepare for both the upcoming Panchayat elections and later, the 2027 Assembly elections,” she said while talking about the meeting.