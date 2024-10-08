Delegation meets Punjab governor over effluent discharge into Buddha Nullah

A delegation of Buddha Nullah action committee along with Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to implement the centre’s order to stop the discharge of effluent from dyeing units into the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. They demanded action against officials of PPCB who have allowed violations in the last decade. The governor assured the delegation of taking up the matter with the Punjab government. (HT File)

Effluent is being discharged into the water body by three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), violating the environment laws and orders of pollution regulatory bodies, to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD).

The delegation informed the governor that the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change had issued the environment clearance for setting up of these CETPs in 2013 and 2014 based on ZLD technology with of total capacity of 105 million liters per day (MLD). They alleged that these CETPs are now illegally dumping the effluent of about 200 dyeing industries.

They demanded action against officials of PPCB who have allowed violations in the last decade. The governor assured the delegation of taking up the matter with the Punjab government.