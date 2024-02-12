 Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya on Feb 12 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya on Feb 12

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya on Feb 12

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a rally to dedicate the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant to the people, in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a rally to dedicate the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant to the people, in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya on Monday. They will be accompanied by their families also,” a source said on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On