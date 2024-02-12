Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya on Feb 12
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Feb 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said.
“Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya on Monday. They will be accompanied by their families also,” a source said on Sunday.
