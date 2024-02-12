Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya on Feb 12

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a rally to dedicate the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant to the people, in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

“Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya on Monday. They will be accompanied by their families also,” a source said on Sunday.