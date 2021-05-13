Delhi getting more oxygen despite its active caseload being lower than Haryana: Vij

Pushing the case of Haryana for revising daily medical oxygen quota, state health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that Delhi with 85,000 active patients has been allocated 700 MT oxygen while Haryana is being given 258 MT oxygen despite having over one lakh active patients.

Underlining the need to review oxygen allocation, Vij said that he raised the matter with the central government in a meeting of health ministers via video conferencing.

There is need to review oxygen allocation, Vij added.

Last week, Haryana urged the Centre to increase its medical oxygen quota to at least 300 MT.

The state government has started supply of oxygen cylinders to patients in home isolation in every district from May 9. For this, patients or their family members have to register on www.oxygenhry.in

As per officials, 4,400 applications have been received on the portal by Wednesday. The oxygen was delivered to 1,502 applicants while oxygen cylinders were delivered to 1,326 applicants. About 363 NGOs have registered for home supply of oxygen cylinders and registration of 332 NGOs had been approved.