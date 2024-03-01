Delhi Golf Club wins inter-club tournament in Chandigarh

Out of the 10 participating teams, Delhi Golf Club fared the best to clinch the 7th Neelu Chopra inter-club tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. The tournament was held in memory of late golfer Neelu Chopra, who also held the office of the lady captain in the Chandigarh Golf Club. (Sant Arora/HT Photo)

The Delhi Golf Club earned stableford 97 points to win the top spot with Aashana Monga, 32, Ritu Lumba, 32, Monica Tandon, 29, and Poonam Beesla making the team victorious.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Golf Club team finished runner-up with Stableford 96 points. The team comprised Manpreet Sandhu, 35, Hema Bedi, 31, Jyoti Gosal, 30 and Aneet Gill, 25. The Chandigarh Golf Club had tied with the Panchkula Golf Club but won on better back 9 to finish second.

Playing in the stableford individual: 3/4 handicap event, Neelam Garg grabbed top honours to emerge victorious with 29 points while Inder Gill came second with 22 points. Inder had tied with Kuljit Suri but won on better back 9.

The nearest to pin event was won by Shalini Sheoran and the longest drive event was won by Biren Nagi.