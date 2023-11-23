Delhi resident held with four illegal weapons in Ludhiana

The anti-narcotic cell-2 of Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a man who had come to the city to supply illegal firearms. The police also recovered four illegal pistols of .32 bore with four magazines besides eight live cartridges. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Subhash Nagar of Delhi. The police arrested him near Civil Hospital following a tip-off. The accused has come to the city to deliver the weapons to a man who placed an order on Instagram.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that the team of anti-narcotic cell-2 received a tip-off that the accused had come to Ludhiana to deliver weapons to a gang. The police team installed a checkpoint near the civil hospital and arrested him.

During questioning the accused confessed that he works as a courier for a Meerut-based weapon smuggler. He used to get ₹20,000 in cash as commission for each delivery.

The DCP added that the accused has come in contact with a Ludhiana-based man who placed an order on Instagram.

“During questioning, the police found that Gurtej earlier had come to Sirhind to supply illegal weapons, but he was arrested by the police. The Uttarakhand police had also arrested him for supplying illegal weapons in the past. The accused is already facing trial in four cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, drug peddling and weapon smuggling.

A fresh FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2 police station. The police are trying to trace the man who ordered weapons.