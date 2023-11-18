Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in Hoshiarpur today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will address the ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ of the state government in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. Mann will also inaugurate projects worth ₹900 crore in Doaba region. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the AAP national convener will be the chief guest at the programme being held by the Punjab government. Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)

He said the government has decided to make Punjab the medical hub of India. Both chief ministers will lay the foundation stone of a new government medical hospital in Hoshiarpur, he added. Kang said that the CM will also lay the foundation stone for an Army Training Institute. He said two villages will get new sewerage and water sanitation projects and vacant panchayat land in 23 villages of Hoshiarpur will be turned into sports grounds.