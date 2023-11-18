close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in Hoshiarpur today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in Hoshiarpur today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 18, 2023 07:12 AM IST

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said both chief ministers will lay the foundation stone of a new government medical hospital in Hoshiarpur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will address the ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ of the state government in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. Mann will also inaugurate projects worth 900 crore in Doaba region. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the AAP national convener will be the chief guest at the programme being held by the Punjab government.

Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)
Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)

He said the government has decided to make Punjab the medical hub of India. Both chief ministers will lay the foundation stone of a new government medical hospital in Hoshiarpur, he added. Kang said that the CM will also lay the foundation stone for an Army Training Institute. He said two villages will get new sewerage and water sanitation projects and vacant panchayat land in 23 villages of Hoshiarpur will be turned into sports grounds.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out