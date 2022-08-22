Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said that those who provided money to the shooters and sheltered them were equally responsible and must be traced by the police
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of his son in one week.
Claiming that only partial justice has been provided in his son’s brutal murder with the arrests of shooters, Singh said that they had given time to the Punjab government but police have not been able to bring the real killers of Sidhu to the fore.
He said that those who provided money to the shooters and sheltered them were equally responsible and must be traced by the police.
“Now we have decided to come on the streets with the support of the people to get justice for the murder of our son if the government failed to reveal people behind the scene,” he said while addressing a gathering at Moosa village.
He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
“Only those who opened fire on Sidhu are not responsible for his murder, there is a community parallel to the gangsters who work as their eyes, ears and nose. These white-collar people collect ransom on their names and run all the illegal activities. The shooters were only hired men. Killing two of them in an encounter was not justice. The pace of the investigation is also very slow,” he said.
“While sitting behind the bars, these gangsters planned and killed my son brutally. They spent around ₹ 60 lakh on purchasing weapons used to kill Sidhu. All these weapons including an AK 47 are foreign-made and even after purchase, they were able to bring them to Punjab without any detection,” he said.
Sidhu’s mother Charan Kaur appealed to the people to carry out a candle march in every village of the state to get justice for her son.
Meanwhile, Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team probing Moose Wala’s killing, said that almost all the persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder were arrested by the police.
“Only shooter Deepak Mundi is absconding and police are trying their best to nab him. We will soon file a chargesheet in court. Police are making all the efforts to give speedy justice in the case,” he added.
