Demand for oximeter rises in Sangrur, so does price

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for oximeters — an electronic device that measures oxygen saturation level in blood — and their price have increased manifold in Sangrur district. Also, the oximeter is missing from Covid care kits being provided by the government to coronavirus patients, leaving families with no options but to buy their own.

The family members of a 60-year-old Covid patient from Dhuri said they couldn’t buy the oximeter as it was available for a price much higher than what it should have been. People associated with the medical profession said oximeter was earlier available for ₹800 and now for ₹1,500 in the market.

HT also enquired from a few medical shops and found that the oximeter was not readily available and could be provided in a couple of days for ₹1,500.

District chief of Chemist Association Prem Garg said, “People are buying oximeters in panic. There is a shortage as the demand increased suddenly. But one can get the device within two days’ time.”

A 70-year-old man from Sangrur town said he and his wife tested positive for the virus but they did not get an oximeter in the Covid care kit. “We are home isolated and unable to measure oxygen saturation,” he added.

Sangrur assistant civil surgeon Dr Jagmohan Singh said the demand for oximeters increased due to a surge in cases. “Every family is buying an oximeter which led to a shortage of supply. The government is trying to provide oximeters to coronavirus patients in Covid care kits. The higher authorities are also thinking about reusing oximeters given earlier to patients who have recovered now,” he said.