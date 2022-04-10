Demanding bonus on wheat MSP Haryana farmers hold symbolic protests, set toll plazas free for three hours
Scores of farmers affiliated to the BKU (Charuni) set free Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on NH-44, toll plazas in Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar, allowing toll-free movement to all vehicles for three hours.
They were demanding bonus of ₹500 per quintal on wheat sold being sold on the MSP of ₹2,015, among other issues.
Amid police deployment, farmers gathered at the Bastara toll plaza and laid siege to the toll, forcing the officials to open gates for free movement of motorists from 10am to 1pm.
The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni who said farmers are suffering losses due to poor yield and government should compensate the farmers by announcing additional bonus of ₹500 per quintal so that farmers can sell their produce at ₹2,515 per quintal.
The protesters alleged that unseasonal rain and unfavourable weather conditions caused early heat wave, affecting the crop badly and resulting in a fall of around 5-8 quintal per acre and financial loss of around ₹10,000-15,000 every acre of wheat.
Charuni, who led the protest at Thana toll plaza on Hisar-Chandigarh highway in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district, said this is their symbolic protest to make the government aware of their demands. “We will wait for the government’s response and will take the next decision in a meeting later,” he said.
BKU (Charuni) Karnal district president Ajay Rana said this season, the wheat yield remained up to eight quintal below the normal average due to inclement weather. Now, the government should compensate the farmers for this loss as the prices of wheat have increased in the international market.
Free movement of vehicles was also seen at Shambhu toll plaza on NH-44, where union’s Ambala president Malkit Singh said the yield from wheat crop is almost half this time due to damage caused by rain and has left farmers under immense financial pressure.
Besides, the government should allow free passage facility to commuters residing in 15km radius of the toll plazas. BKU (Charuni) also demanded that local youths should be appointed at toll collection centres.
In Yamunanagar, farmers gathered at Milk Majra toll plaza at Gadhola village on NH-344 (Ambala-Roorkee). District president Sanju Gudiana said, “Many farmers are living in villages alongside the highway and have to commute between their fields in different areas to help family in farming, and thus have to pay toll every time.”
Though Charuni had enjoyed huge support from farmers in northern districts of Haryana during the year-long farm agitation, Saturday’s protest garnered low response and he failed to assemble huge gatherings at the toll plazas.
Charuni’s call a failure in Jat-dominated districts
Charuni received a blow after many farm unions and local farmers remained away from his proposed call to gather at toll plazas and make free passage for vehicles.
No toll plaza was made free in Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani, Dadri, Jind, Fatehabad and other districts in the Jat-dominated region.
Many farm leaders slammed Charuni for giving a call without discussing this with other unions.
All India Kisan Sabha state secretary Dayanand Punia said no tolls were freed in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other districts and farmers continued to work in fields.
“Charuni had given the call to test the strength of his union and received poor response in central and southern districts of Haryana. He has bases in Ambala, Kurukshetra and some parts of Karnal. His downfall started after he floated his own political outfit. We will take calls on Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s directions. His ambitions of establishing himself in politics are clearly visible in his functioning,” Punia added.
Azad Palwa, who had resigned as Jind president of Charuni’s outfit a day earlier, said Charuni has become a ‘dictator’ and is taking ‘undemocratic decisions’.
Retired political science professor Anant Ram said Charuni failed to garner large support in Jat-dominated districts because he had given the call without discussing it with the SKM leaders.
“Most farm leaders in Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and other Jat-dominated areas work with Rakesh Tikait and left unions. It was expected that Charuni can’t be successful in these areas without their support,” he added.
Rajender Sharma, who teaches political science at Maharshi Dayanand University, said it’s not easy for any leader to mobilise crowd in such a short time.
“Farmers gathered in large numbers during the farm stir, Charuni anticipated the same this time but failed to read the pulse of people. Support of other unions is necessary to make any protest successful,” Sharma added.
Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500.
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
‘Chandigarh progressive, but can do more to make public spaces inclusive’
City Beautiful takes pride in being the best-planned city in the country. In terms of gender-inclusion, the city fared well. “The LGBT community needs a sense of safety in public spaces. When a person from third gender enters a public space, they have to endure people's gaze. Some even go on to mock them. For this to change, there is need for more sensitisation,” added Dhananjay, Panjab University's first transgender student.
At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department. While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5C.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
