Demolished wall not integral part of Rock Garden, clarify officials

Amid public outrage over the demolition of a wall at the iconic Rock Garden for a road-widening and parking project at the adjacent Punjab and Haryana high court, officials have clarified that the affected area covers only around 700 square yards of forest land. Moreover, this land was legally cleared for the project after obtaining the necessary permissions. Residents held a ‘hug a tree’ demonstration to protest the felling of 50 trees near the Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per records, the wall in question was originally constructed by Nek Chand himself in the early 70s during the expansion of the Rock Garden. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change approved the diversion of approximately 2,900 square yards of land for the road-widening project near the garden and the High Court.

According to official records, the land in question was designated as forest land, while the wall being demolished was located outside the forest area. However, it was built by Nek Chand, the creator of Rock Garden.

A senior officer of the UT engineering department stated, “We are only demolishing around 300 feet of the wall and realigning it for road widening and parking. The new wall will be constructed 60 feet away from the original one.”

He further explained that the wall is being relocated to accommodate the widened road. A new structure, replicating the original design, will be built to maintain Rock Garden’s aesthetic integrity. This approach aims to balance improved traffic management with the preservation of garden’s cultural and historical significance, he added.

As per official records, Rock Garden consists of three phases, and while the wall in question is part of the surrounding area, it is not integral to the garden itself. It was originally built to enclose adjacent forested land, which was not part of Nek Chand’s original design.

Notably, the UT administration has reiterated that the wall will be relocated to accommodate the widened road. A new wall, mirroring the original design, will be constructed to preserve Rock Garden’s visual and cultural essence while ensuring better traffic flow in the area.

Trees to be planted on degraded forest land

In compensation for the felling of 50 trees for the road-widening project adjoining Rock Garden and the Punjab and Haryana high court, the UT Forest Department will undertake plantation efforts at the Lake Reserve Forest.

A senior forest official stated, “We have identified an area twice the size of the diverted land. Our designated area is approximately 6,000 square yards, and the UT engineering department has already deposited ₹25 lakh for compensatory afforestation.”

According to the environment ministry, the afforestation will be carried out by the UT Forest Department on degraded forest land, such as the Lake Reserve Forest in Chandigarh, with funding from the Engineering Department. The plantation is to be completed within one year from the date of approval. As far as possible, a mix of local indigenous species will be planted, and monoculture of any species will be strictly avoided.

The felled logs have been securely placed at the nursery of the Lake Reserve Forest by the engineering department under the supervision of the range forest officer.

Residents hug trees to protest felling

In the wake of the felling of 50 trees near the Rock Garden, the members of Saving Chandigarh citizens group held a ‘hug a tree’ event on the lines of the ‘Chipko’ movement near Rock Garden. The citizens said even as Van Mahotsav is celebrated every year with the Prime Minister encouraging ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the green mantle of the city is being sacrificed without exploring alternate solutions to the parking problems of high court.