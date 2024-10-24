High drama prevailed in Kaimbwala village when the enforcement wing of Estate Office reached the village to demolish two illegal shops on Wednesday morning. The residents strongly protested the move and sat in front of the JCB machine. Demolition drive called off after locals, leaders stage protest in Kaimbala village

Later, leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky, BJP chief Jatinder Malhotra and AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav, arrived at the scene, accusing the UT administration of deliberately harassing poor people. Due to strong opposition, the team had to return without taking any action.

The enforcement wing arrived in Kaimbwala with a JCB machine at 8 AM, instructing residents to remove their essential belongings. Meanwhile, local residents gathered and started raising slogans against UT administration. Congress leader Manoj Lubana, along with other leaders, sat down on the road in protest, and the demonstration continued until 3 pm.

Officials from the enforcement wing said they were acting on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Meanwhile, Lubana claimed that the UT administration’s actions were only targeting poor people, pointing out that in the Punjab region, many individuals had made additional constructions, yet no action was being taken against them.

After strong resistance, the team left without taking any action. However, an administrative officer mentioned that they would return on Thursday to carry out the demolition again.