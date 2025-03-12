Demolition of drug smugglers’ properties in Ludhiana: Building bylaws too under scrutiny, say authorities

The recent demolition drive against properties linked to alleged drug peddlers has been widely perceived as a crackdown by the police on the drug trade. However, in reality, the action was initiated by civic authorities against encroachments and violations of building bylaws. The police were merely present to provide security during the operations, but the narrative painted a different picture—one that linked the demolitions directly to drug money. Police demolishing illegal structures of two drug smugglers in Talwandi Kalan village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that while the owners of the demolished properties were indeed accused of drug peddling, the primary reason for the action was their failure to comply with building regulations. “In several cases, constructions were carried out on encroached land, leading to legal action,” he explained.

Action on 70 properties soon: Police

The commissioner further revealed that over 70 more properties have been identified for similar action. However, due to legal complexities, their names cannot yet be disclosed. Formalities are underway before proceeding with further demolitions.

Since February 25, at least 12 such properties have been razed across Ludhiana district. According to officials, the property of Sonu, a drug peddling accused from Village Talwandi, was demolished due to encroachment on February 25. Similarly, the property of Rahul Hans from Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, also accused of drug peddling, was bulldozed on the same day for violating building bylaws.

On February 26, an under-construction building owned by accused Bimla in Ghoda Colony was brought down for non-compliance with construction norms. The next day, in Village Narangwal, a residential property linked to an alleged drug-peddling family was demolished for encroaching on Panchayat land. Officials stated that the move came after a video surfaced in which the family allegedly threatened the village sarpanch for opposing their illegal activities.

The demolitions continued on March 4 when the police, in collaboration with the Railways, razed properties belonging to two more drug peddling accused in Village Talwandi Kalan of Ladhowal. The structures were reportedly built on encroached railway land. Officials say 32 more illegal constructions on railway property in Ludhiana have been identified for action.

On March 6, the Khanna police, along with the municipal council, demolished six buildings in the town’s Meat Market for encroachment.

Ongoing drive a ‘political gimmick’: MP Warring

The demolition drive has sparked political controversy, with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accusing the AAP government of using the campaign as a mere “political gimmick” to create the illusion of a crackdown on the drug menace. During his visit to Samrala, Machhiwara, Sahnewal, and Ludhiana block on March 8, Warring alleged that the bulldozing of houses linked to drug peddlers was nothing more than a ploy to mislead Punjab’s people.