Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Demonetisation biggest mistake in economic history: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate
chandigarh news

Demonetisation biggest mistake in economic history: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the economy of India had plunged after demonetisation due to losses
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. She said the economy had not recovered after demonetisation. (Deepak Sansta /HT)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. She said the economy had not recovered after demonetisation. (Deepak Sansta /HT)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Demonetisation was the biggest mistake made by a government in post-independence India which gained nothing for the country but only caused suffering to the common man, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Monday.

Shrinate said the economy of India had plunged after the decision was made due to business and job loss. “It is the fifth anniversary of demonetisation and the country has still not recovered. When demonetisation took place, the government said it would help recover the black money. However, nothing that sort of happened, and instead the common man lost their hard-earned money,” she said, adding that even the promise to rein in terrorist activities was not fulfilled.

She alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. “The conspiracy now stands exposed. Vinod Rai, in a defamation case filed by Sanjay Nirupam against him, submitted an affidavit in the court saying that he had lied about the scam in the UPA government and has apologized for it,” she said.

He said after false CAG reports several leaders including Narendra Modi, Baba Ram Dev, Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal had launched a campaign against the UPA government.

Shirnate further said that under the BJP regime autonomous institutions of the country have become very weak.

“The biggest example of this is that no question is being raised by any of these institutions about the PM-Cares Fund, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out