Dengue sting returns: 722 cases in Chandigarh, Panchkula leads with 503

Dengue and viral fever cases are surging steadily across the tricity, with Panchkula reporting a staggering 503 dengue infections as of September 21. According to Dr Arun Bansal, department of paediatrics, PGIMER, Chandigarh, they had started seeing dengue cases, and as per him, it is important to consult a doctor in case of high-grade fever and rashes on the body. (HT Photo)

Mohali is not far behind with 194 cases, while Chandigarh has recorded around 25 cases. Health authorities warned residents to exercise extreme caution, as dengue cases typically spike from September onwards.

According to Dr Arun Bansal, department of paediatrics, PGIMER, they had started seeing dengue cases, and as per him, it is important to consult a doctor in case of high-grade fever and rashes on the body.

The Chandigarh health department has reported 25 cases of dengue so far, with last year’s count in September alone being 88.

Though according to the health department, the situation is under control, it has warned residents to take precautions as dengue can persist until winter. Health authorities are claiming that they are intensifying efforts to control the outbreak and raise public awareness.

According to Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh, the severity of the disease depends on the strain, and this year so far, mixed strains are being seen.

Along with dengue, many cases of fever, cough and cold are being reported in the OPDs, and sampling of 20 to 30 patients is being done every day, which includes testing for dengue and malaria.

“Most of the cases are from Panchkula and Mohali, and our teams are working across the city on prevention measures,” she said.

In Mohali, 3,339 people have been tested as of September 21 this year and 194 have turned positive.

In 2023, at PGIMER, which caters to patients from across northern states, 197 dengue cases were reported in September. However, this year, the number is 39 so far.

Similarly, for chikungunya, there were 37 cases, and this year, only one patient has tested positive. Influenza cases are also low this September, with seven testing positive, as opposed to 16 last year. Even typhoid cases are eight so far in this month, as compared to 21 last September. More serious patients, whose platelets are very low, are referred to the institute for hospitalisation.

Know the dengue variants

There are four dengue virus serotypes — DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4, which means that it is possible to be infected four times.

The DENV-2 variant, which is the most serious, causes more serious symptoms and can also be fatal, unlike the other variants, which mostly cause flu-like symptoms. Its symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, high fever, restlessness, confusion, and bleeding gums and nose. It also leads to severe stages of dengue like dengue haemorrhage syndrome (DHS) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

According to doctors, in the dengue cases observed so far, DENV-2 strain is more visible.

As symptoms of dengue and seasonal fever are very similar, after three days of fever, patients are advised to get an antigen or antibody test done without delay.