Denied ticket from J&K’s Bishnah, former MLA jumps ship from BJP to NC

Rattled by desertions over ticket distribution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday suffered another setback after former legislator Kamal Arora and Rinku Arora joined the National Conference (NC). Former MLA Kamal Arora with NC president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah. (HT Photo)

The formal induction took place in Srinagar after the duo met NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The BJP has fielded Rajeev Kumar Bhagat from Bishnah, the seat that Arora had won on an NC ticket in 2014. The leader had joined the BJP in October 2021 with Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salathia.

Senior NC leaders present at the event welcomed his return, hailing the decision as a bold step towards securing the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Arora, in his address, highlighted his disillusionment with the BJP’s policies and expressed confidence in Abdullah’s leadership and NC’s vision.

“The National Conference has always been the true voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Under Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s leadership, I am confident that we will bring real change and development to the region,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah emphasised the growing trust and confidence that people from various political backgrounds are placing in his party.

“The National Conference stands for secularism, unity, development, and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome Kamal Arora and his supporters with open arms, and we are confident that together we will work for the betterment of the region,” he said.

The former CM directed the party rank and file to work hard for the victory of the NC and Congress alliance candidates contesting the upcoming elections.