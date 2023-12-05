Dense fog likely in Chandigarh on Tuesday: IMD

After trace rain (less than 0.1mm) was recorded on Monday by the India meteorological department (IMD), there are chances of moderate to dense fog in the city on Tuesday.

After trace rain (less than 0.1mm) was recorded on Monday by the India meteorological department (IMD), there are chances of moderate to dense fog in the city on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

As per IMD officials, the trace rain was due to high humidity and close to the IMD Sector 39 observatory. With cloudy weather, there hasn’t been much fog in the city but with clear skies at night and drop in temperature, even dense fog can form in the city in the next two days as per IMD officials.

The maximum temperature fell from 24.7°C on Sunday to 22°C on Monday. The minimum temperature rose from 11.4°C on Sunday to 12.8°C on Monday. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.

