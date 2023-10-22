Department of environment, Chandigarh administration organises green management workshop

Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration in collaboration with Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh with organic sharing as Knowledge partners.It aimed at providing training and new techniques of gardening to gardeners from schools and colleges in Chandigarh. The chief guest of the day was HS Brar, PCS (DSE) and special guest Rahul Mahajan, Tree Man, Chandigarh. Nidhi Mahajan, president of organic sharing was also present. Tree Man Rahul Mahajan highlighted that the theme of workshop is to enhance their skills and knowledge in sustainable and efficient gardening practices and to celebrate the unsung heroes of the clean, green and beautiful city. (HT Photo)

The event initiated with lamp lightening ceremony followed by the green welcome of the guests by the principal of the college Sapna Nanda. Rahul Mahajan highlighted that the theme of workshop is to enhance their skills and knowledge in sustainable and efficient gardening practices and to celebrate the unsung heroes of the clean, green and beautiful city.

HS Brar in his address to the gardeners emphasised that it is an invaluable opportunity for gardeners to learn and exchange ideas on contemporary gardening practices. It showcases a comprehensive curriculum, covering a wide range of topics such as organic gardening, water conservation, pest control, and waste management in gardens. The workshop emphasised the importance of environmental friendly gardening practices, promoting the use of organic fertilizers, composting, and native plant species for a greener and healthier ecosystem. Attention was given to proper waste management techniques.

The event was also marked by the appreciation of gardeners for their exemplary contributions to environmental stewardship and the transformation of our city into Lush Oasis in the form of cash prizes awarded to Hari Ram-PGGC Sector 11, Chanderpal, GMSSS, Sector 47 D, Ram Raj GMSSS, Sector 35 D, Taranjeet Kaurrps, Bulerta, Gopal Hira and Bhullar Ram, GCE Sector 20 D, Chandigarh. Nand Ram, GHS Sector 54, Ayodhaya Prasad, GMSSS, Sector 33, Rajesh, GMHS, Sector 35, Ram Maurya, GMHS, Sector 19, Jag Lal GMHS, Moli Colony, Jatta Shanker, Blind School, Sector 26, Shyam Lal, GGMSSS, Sector 20, Jaimal Singh, PGGCG, Sector 42, Ram Shamuj, Stephens School, Sector 45, Chandigarh. The event witnessed the active participation of more than 150 gardeners from various educational institutions in Chandigarh.

AK Srivastava, dean of the college extended gratitude to all the guests and participants for their active involvement and dedication towards improving their gardening skills. The layout of the event was organised by Ravneet Chawla and Ravinder Kumar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!