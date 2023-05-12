Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt starts issuing fee receipts for services through text message

Punjab govt starts issuing fee receipts for services through text message

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Department of Governance Reforms Punjab has decided to issue fee receipts for government services on applicants’ mobile phones

Department of Governance Reforms (DGR) has decided to issue fee receipts for government services on applicants’ mobile phones, which would not only save a whopping 1.3 crore paper leaflets every year but also unburdened the public exchequer by at least 80 lakh per annum.

Governance reforms and public grievances minister, Aman Arora said this service has been started from Friday. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Governance reforms and public grievances minister, Aman Arora said this service has been started from Friday. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Disclosing this, governance reforms and public grievances minister, Aman Arora said this service has been started from Friday.

The elimination of the paper receipt system would further significantly reduce the carbon footprints at Sewa Kendras and also contribute to a sustainable future. Digital receipts would carry all the information being found on the normal paper receipts, but if any applicant insists on a paper receipt, it would be provided to him duly stamped and signed with no extra cost, Arora said.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
