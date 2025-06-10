Dependents of deceased Chandigarh admn employees to get jobs on point-based merit system

Dependents of deceased UT administration employees will now get jobs on compassionate grounds on the basis of the point-based merit system. In order to achieve the objective of the scheme of compassionate appointment, centralisation/grouping of 5% vacancies under direct recruitment quota, under all the departments of the Chandigarh administration against Group C, will enable the administration to provide compassionate appointments to the needy applicants at the earliest against such vacancies. (HT Photo)

The UT administration will grant appointment to a dependent family member of a government servant, died in harness or who is retired on medical grounds, thereby leaving their family in penury and without any means of livelihood.

The objective of the scheme is to relieve the family of financial destitution and help them get over the emergency.

To ensure transparency, the UT administration has worked out a system of allocation of points for various attributes based on a hundred point scale so that merits of the cases can be conveniently decided by allocating points to the applicants based on various attributes such as family pension, monthly amount received under NPS, lump sum amount received by family on death or retirement on medical grounds of the government employee, immovable or moveable property held in the name of members of the family, dependents such as mother, father, and spouse, dependent unmarried, unemployed major son (up to 25 years of age), and dependent unmarried/widowed/divorced daughters of deceased, dependent minor children, or dependent sisters or brothers of an unmarried deceased servant, time period left of service of deceased.

In order to achieve the objective of the scheme of compassionate appointment, centralisation/grouping of 5% vacancies under direct recruitment quota, under all the departments of the Chandigarh administration against Group C, will enable the administration to provide compassionate appointments to the needy applicants at the earliest against such vacancies.

For such purpose, centralisation of all the cases of the dependents of the deceased employees of all the departments will be carried out.

However, if any spouse (either husband or wife of the deceased government employee) in the family is in regular government service, then in that case, compassionate appointment shall not be given to the dependents (son or daughter) of the deceased. Likewise, if any brother or sister of a deceased unmarried employee in the family is in regular government service, then too, compassionate appointment shall not be given to the dependent of the deceased.