Mohali DC exhorts industries to use single platform for export

With a view to promote export of industrial goods and products, deputy commissioner (DC) Ashika Jain laid stress on maximum use of a single platform "Invest Punjab Portal" for meeting all export related needs for industries.

Chairing a meeting of district level export promotion committee in Mohali on Thursday, the DC, pointed out the importance of a single platform for government and exporters to discuss the issues and find amicable solutions.

She also ensured that the district administration will always provide necessary handholding to the exporters in the future which will help in the overall growth of the economy.

Sandeep Rajoriya, assistant director general, director general foreign trade, Ludhiana, apprised the exporters of various schemes by the state government and Central government.

He told exporters to use websites like trade map.org , Indian trade portal, dgft.gov.in to access the latest data for international trade.He also said each requisite permission to start an export business is online which is very helpful for the exporters.

