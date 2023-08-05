Compensation will be provided to flood victims at the earliest: DC

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Saturday visited the flood-affected villages in Samrala and Jagraon sub divisions to review the progress of ongoing girdawari process to assess the damage caused due to floods in the district. DC Surabhi Malik visited the flood-affected villages of the district to review the ongoing special girdawari on Saturday. (HT Photo)

She directed the officials of the revenue department to complete the entire procedure within the decided timeline so that compensation could be provided to affected people at the earliest.

While visiting Udhowal, Burj Sherpur, Madepur and other flood-hit villages, Malik said that compensation will be provided to the flood victims in the minimum possible time. She further directed officials to speed up the entire assessment procedure and prepare a detailed report of the losses at the earliest.

Malik further said that the field officials from the revenue department have been assigned to carry out the assessment work in the flood-affected area to further accelerate the girdawari process to accomplish this task.

She also informed that free paddy saplings were being provided by the agricultural and farmers welfare department to the farmers whose paddy crops have been damaged.

Malik assured the farmers that the district administration would extend every possible help to them to ensure speedy rehabilitation. She also directed the officials to start reconstruction of damaged roads in Burj Sherpur area. She mentioned that assessment regarding damaged infrastructure is also being done along with the loss of crops, houses and livestock.