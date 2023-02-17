Dera Bassi police catch two snatchers within 24 hours, recover 1.4 lakh

A day after two motorcycle-borne men snatched ₹1.98 lakh in cash from two employees of Reliance Jio Mart, police on Thursday arrested the accused and recovered ₹1.40 lakh of the stolen cash from them.

The motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from the accused, Prem Singh, 25, of Amlala village and Varinder Kumar, alias Bittu, 30, of Khedi Gujra, said police.

The victim, Abhishek Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh and currently residing in Adarsh Nagar, Dera Bassi, had told the police that he worked as a supervisor in a warehouse of Reliance Jio Mart at Bhankarpur village, Dera Bassi.

On Wednesday, he, along with his subordinate Vishal, had gone to Sector 26, Chandigarh, in a mini-truck for supply of stock, following which they visited Dhakoli.

On their way back to the warehouse, they stopped near a factory in Bhankarpur around 4 pm to relieve themselves, when two men on a motorcycle stopped near them.

The duo smashed the mirror of the mini-truck’s driver-side window with a rod and snatched their bag containing ₹1.98 lakh that they had collected after supply of stock, Abhishek had alleged.

Acting swiftly, police launched an investigation and identified the accused through footage of CCTV cameras installed outside the factory where they had robbed the victims.

“The accused were nabbed from Ghaggar bridge in Bhankarpur and we also succeeded to recover ₹1.40 lakh cash from them,” said Darpan Kaur Ahluwalia, DSP, Dera Bassi.

The accused are have a criminal past, according to the police. A fresh case of snatching has been registered against them.