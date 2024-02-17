Dera Bassi woman dies three days after being shot outside home

The 50-year-old woman, who was shot by two unidentified men outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on February 12, succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER on Thursday. Even four days after the brazen attack, Dera Bassi police continue to grope in the dark about the shooters’ identities. (HT File Photo)

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh said, “We have added murder charges against the unidentified shooters. Further investigation is underway.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Meanwhile, even four days after the brazen attack, police continue to grope in the dark about the shooters’ identities.

According to sources, familiar with the probe, the masked shooters escaped towards Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, after firing at the victim, Saroj, who sustained two bullets – one in the chest and another in the neck. She was shot from a close range while she was sitting with her neighbours.

The shooters conducted a recce of the area, before striking around 1.30 pm, aware that the victim will be outside her house in the afternoon as per daily routine.

The accused were captured in a nearby CCTV camera while entering the street on a Hero Splendor motorcycle. While the driver was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider had covered his face with a monkey cap. They slowed down near Saroj’s house and opened fire, before fleeing, sending panicked onlookers scurrying for cover.

Saroj was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to her critical condition after excessive blood loss.

The accused are facing charges under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.