Dera Bassi woman held for forcing 5 daughters into flesh trade

Police on Wednesday arrested a Dera Bassi resident for forcing her five daughters, all aged 25 to 30, into prostitution. Police were alerted by one of the five daughters who alleged that their mother forced her eldest sister into flesh trade. When the sisters confronted her, she beat them up. Eventually, her uncle got her eldest sister’s married to save her.

The woman’s lover, Maninder Singh, has also been arrested, while her sister is at large.

The complainant alleged that after her sister’s marriage, Maninder started making physical advances at her with the support of her maternal aunt. When she confronted her mother, she tortured her and locked her up in a room.

Recently, when her eldest sister visited them, she revealed the matter to her, following which police were informed.

Police have booked the trio under Immoral Traffic Act and Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Handesra police station.

